Seahawks' Ethan Pocic: Full participant Wednesday
Pocic (ankle) took part fully in Wednesday's practice session, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Pocic started the first two games of the season, but he sat out each of the last three weeks following an ankle injury. Now healthy, Pocic should slot back in at left guard Sunday against the Raiders, barring a setback.
