Head coach Pete Carroll has been impressed by Pocic in offseason workouts, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports. "[Pocic] came back 20 pounds heavier after a really great offseason of work that we really wanted him to do and he's just carried it off and did a beautiful job," Carroll said Thursday.

Pocic injured his knee in the Seahawks' 2017 season finale, so it's great news that his offseason wasn't completely derailed by any sort of rehab program. If he can stay healthy, the 2017 second-rounder should be considered a favorite to open the 2018 season as a first-string guard.