The Seahawks have listed Pocic (groin) as questionable for Sunday night's showdown against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Pocic practiced in limited fashion the final too practices of the week and is looking like a game-time decision. If he is unable to go, look for Jordan Roos to be Joey Hunt's primary backup at center.

