Pocic (back) has been designated to return from injured reserve by the Seahawks, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The designation gives the Seahawks up to 21 days to activate Pocic, or he will revert to IR for the remainder of the season. Assuming the 24-year-old is able to return, he'll likely provide depth on Seattle's offensive line.

