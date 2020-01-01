Seahawks' Ethan Pocic: Needs surgery
Pocic has a core injury that will require surgery, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
According to Crabtree, the injury developed over time. Since Pocic needs surgery, the IR move more than makes sense. The 24-year-old only appeared in three games this season due to multiple injuries but now has an entire offseason to rest and recover.
