Pocic is dealing with a stiff neck but could play Sunday against the Saints even if he doesn't practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

It looks like the Seahawks may just be cautious with Pocic this week in an effort to ensure he's ready for Sunday. Consider him day-to-day.

