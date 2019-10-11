Pocic (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland, John Boyle of the Seahwks' official site reports.

He's been able to practice this week, so Pocic should be viewed on the probable side of questionable. That's good news for Seattle considering guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and tackle Duane Brown (biceps) are both doubtful.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories