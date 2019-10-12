Pocic (back) was placed on injured reserve Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks official site reports.

Pocic was a full go at Thursday's practice session, suggesting that he would be ready to go for Week 6. However, a setback must have occurred and Pocic's season is now almost certainly over. Jordan Roos was promoted to the active roster in his stead and will become a depth piece along Seattle's interior offensive line.