Seahawks' Ethan Pocic: Practices in full
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pocic (knee/ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Pocic emerged from Week 3's win over the Cowboys with knee and ankle injuries, but it appears he's already returned to full health. He's on track to draw his usual start at center in Miami on Sunday.
