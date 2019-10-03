Play

Pocic (back) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Pocic was estimated to be a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, but he was unable to avoid the questionable tag. The 24-year-old should serve his typical role as a reserve offensive lineman, assuming he suits up.

