Pocic (back) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Pocic has been on the shelf since Oct. 11 due to the back injury, but he's back in action for Week 15. The 24-year-old should return to his reserve role on the interior of Seattle's offensive line.

