Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR SeattlePocic will not play in Sunday's game against the Rams due to a concussion, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Pocic will not get cleared from concussion protocol in time for Week 10. As a result, Kyle Fuller will presumably replace him at center. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 11 against the Cardinals.