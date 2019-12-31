Play

Pocic (groin) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Pocic spent eight games on IR this year with a back injury, and he's played in two games during December. However, this groin injury appears to be serious, so he'll be shut down for the season. Jordan Roos and Kyle Fuller -- who was activated from the practice squad Tuesday -- will back up Joey Hunt during the playoffs.

