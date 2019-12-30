Play

Pocic (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Pocic was able to practice in a limited fashion during the week, which bodes well for his availability for the wild-card round. The third-year center works as a backup anyway, and starter Joey Hunt is good to go.

