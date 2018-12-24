Pocic will start at right guard during Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Even with D.J. Fulker active for Week 16, Pocic will reportedly start at right guard. With George Fant slotting in at right tackle with Germain Ifedi (groin) inactive, the Seahawks will field two new starters on the right side of their O-line versus Kansas City.

