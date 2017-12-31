Seahawks' Ethan Pocic: Won't return Sunday
Pocic (knee) will not return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Pocic exited with the injury earlier in the game and was originally designated questionable to return. Rookie Jordan Roos should continue in his stead at right guard for Seattle.
