Brown (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

After beginning the Seahawks' week of practice with a DNP, Brown was able to log back-to-back full sessions, which makes it seem as if the 27-year-old has moved past his concussion. Expect Brown to start at center for Seattle in a Week 18 matchup that could be crucial for the team's playoff chances.