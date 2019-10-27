Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: All clear Sunday

Ansah (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Ansah came into the game questionable after participating in just a limied fashion during the week of practice. As evidenced by this news, the Ansah will return after a three-game absence, and is expected to get the start at defensive end. The duo of Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney has racked up just two sacks this season, so they'll be hoping for better results against a banged-up Atlanta offensive line.

