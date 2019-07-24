Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Avoids PUP list

Ansah (shoulder) will not be on the PUP list to start training camp, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The Seahawks will ease Ansah into practice with the goal of having him ready for the regular-season opener. He had shoulder surgery during the offseason and signed with Seattle in May on a one-year contract that includes $6 million guaranteed. The significant commitment suggests he's expected to be ready early in the season, if not before Week 1 against Cincinnati.