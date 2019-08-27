Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Back at practice
Ansah (shoulder) participated in individual drills at Tuesday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Ansah has been ramping up his activity in the recent weeks as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery, and finally made an appearance on the practice field for the first time this offseason. The fact that the 30-year-old returned in some fashion reaffirms the notion that he's still on track for Week 1.
More News
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Could resume practicing next week•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: On track for Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Expected back for regular season•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Avoids PUP list•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Not ruled out for Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Looks shaky for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reviewing ADP from five major sites
Have upcoming drafts on multiple sites? Ben Gretch looks at which players have higher and lower...
-
ADP Stock Watch: Risers
Who's stock is rising the most as we head into a mega draft weekend? Here's what the latest...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fitz busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Winning auction strategy
Want to land a tremendous roster in your auction? Dave Richard's time-tested tips will help...
-
Fantasy football prep: TE strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.