Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Back at practice

Ansah (shoulder) participated in individual drills at Tuesday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Ansah has been ramping up his activity in the recent weeks as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery, and finally made an appearance on the practice field for the first time this offseason. The fact that the 30-year-old returned in some fashion reaffirms the notion that he's still on track for Week 1.

