Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Back from neck injury

Ansah (neck) was a full practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Ansah missed the last two games due to the neck issue but is on track to return for Week 16. The 30-year-old has been limited to nine games this season and has 15 tackles (11 solo), 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

