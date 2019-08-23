Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Could resume practicing next week

Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Ansah (shoulder) could practice next week, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Ansah is both working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery and managing a groin injury. The Seahawks have expressed confidence that Ansah will be ready for the regular season, and a return to practice next week would align with that timetable.

