Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Day-to-day

Head coach Pete Carroll indicated Ansah (ankle) is day-to-day, but that he is unlikely to play in Week 8 against Atlanta unless he can return to practice this week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Ansah was unable to play in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, and is not trending in the right direction at this point. Some combination of L.J. Collier, Rasheem Green, and Branden Jackson figure to fill in for him at defensive end should he ultimately remain sidelined.