Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Dealing with stinger

Ansah's neck injury from Sunday's win over the Eagles was clarified as a stinger post-game and coach Pete Carroll said the team still needs to see regarding the injury's severity, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.

Stingers usually don't take too long to heal, so Ansah should be considered on the right side of questionable for the divisional-round matchup against the Packers. His ability, or lack thereof, to participate in practice during the week will help clarify his status.