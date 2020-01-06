Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Dealing with stinger
Ansah's neck injury from Sunday's win over the Eagles was clarified as a stinger post-game and coach Pete Carroll said the team still needs to see regarding the injury's severity, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
Stingers usually don't take too long to heal, so Ansah should be considered on the right side of questionable for the divisional-round matchup against the Packers. His ability, or lack thereof, to participate in practice during the week will help clarify his status.
More News
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Injures neck in wild-card game•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Back from neck injury•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Ruled out vs. Panthers•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Will be game-time decision•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Won't suit up against Rams•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Status questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.