Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Deemed questionable

The Seahawks have listed Ansah (neck) as questionable ahead of Sunday's game versus the Packers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Ansah has now sat out back-to-back practices after being limited on Wednesday, so he is not trending in the right direction. Still, it could just be a case of Seattle exercising caution with their starting defensive end. Rasheem Green would presumably be in line to replace him should he end up being unable to go.

