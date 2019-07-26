Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Expected back for regular season

Ansah (shoulder) is being eased into practice but is expected to return in time for Week 1, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Ansah managed to avoid the PUP list but hasn't been able to practice in full. After looking like he could miss the regular season opener his recovery has been ahead of schedule despite him not yet being 100 percent. He may be limited in preseason games as well as the team takes it easy with his recovery.

