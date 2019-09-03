Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Expected to play Sunday
Ansah (shoulder) is ready to go for Sunday's game against the Bengals according to head coach Pete Carroll, John Boyle of the team's official site reports. "He practiced last week, he's practicing now," Carroll noted. "He'll have two weeks under his belt, which is one more than Jadeveon's got. For Ziggy, he practiced and worked out with us, and worked out hard for six weeks or something all through camp and all that. He did a really good job through the process, and he's in good shape and he's ready to go."
Ansah has been steadily taking on more practice reps as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery and now appears to be fully participating. Ansah paired alongside new-addition Jadeveon Clowney will provide Seattle with a huge boost in the pass-rushing game. The Seahawks have used a rotation of guys on the defensive line in the past, so it remains unknown how many reps Ansah will actually get if he does indeed start Sunday.
