Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Expected to play Week 2
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he expects Ansah (shoulder) to suit up versus the Steelers on Sunday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Ansah is recovering from a torn labrum and was inactive Week 1, but he looks to be nearing a return to full health. If Ansah is indeed ready to go Week 2, he'll suit up opposite Jadaveon Clowney to form what should be one of the league's most formidable pass-rushing duos.
