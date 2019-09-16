Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Expected to return Week 3

Ansah (shoulder) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Saints, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports. "We are counting on him having a big week and getting back," coach Pete Carroll said.

Carroll has teased that Ansah would play ahead of each of the first two games, but Ansah was ultimately an inactive at game time despite being a full participant in two practices last week. The Seahawks were clearly being cautious with their skilled pass-rusher, and all signs point to Ansah actually being ready for Week 3's game. Ansah has 16 sacks in his last 21 games, so he's a capable IDP asset. Fantasy owners who have him on their rosters should continue to monitor his practice status this week and double-check that he's active ahead of kickoff Sunday.