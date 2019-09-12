Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Full participant Thursday
Ansah (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Ansah upgraded from a limited participation Wednesday. The 30-year-old missed the season opener Sunday with this injury. Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he expects Ansah to play, and his full participation Thursday certainly supports that notion.
