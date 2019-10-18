Play

Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Game-time decision vs. Ravens

Ansah has an ankle injury and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Ravens, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Ansah sustained the injury during last week's win over the Browns on a fumble recovery and he didn't practice this week. Rasheem Green will likely see increased snaps should Ansah be inactive for Sunday's game.

