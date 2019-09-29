Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Gearing up Sunday
Ansah (back) is active for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.
The Seahawks took it easy with Ansah last week as he played 19 of 57 defensive snaps (33 percent), making his season debut after recovering from shoulder surgery. If the team chooses a similar path, it will wipe out most of Ansah's high fantasy ceiling against Kyler Murray, who has been sacked 16 times this year.
