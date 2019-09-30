Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Gets to QB
Ansah made five solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Cardinals.
After playing just 19 defensive snaps in Week 3 versus the Saints, Ansah saw a major increase in his workload by logging 39 of 63 possible snaps (62 percent) in this contest. He did what he was brought to Seattle to do by taking down Kyler Murray for a 12-yard loss on the final play of the game. Ansah struggled with a back injury leading up to this contest, so it'll be worth monitoring his practice status leading up to Thursday night's game versus the Rams.
