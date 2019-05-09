Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Heading to Seattle

Ansah (shoulder) will sign a one-year deal with the Seahawks on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The deal won't be official until he actually signs, but Ansah and the Seahawks have agreed to terms on the contract. The 29-year-old figures to slide into a starting role at defensive end following the trade of Frank Clark to Kansas City. Ansah is currently expected to be fully cleared by mid-August after undergoing surgery to address a torn labrum earlier in the offseason.

