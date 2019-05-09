Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Heading to Seattle
Ansah (shoulder) will sign a one-year deal with the Seahawks on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The deal won't be official until he actually signs, but Ansah and the Seahawks have agreed to terms on the contract. The 29-year-old figures to slide into a starting role at defensive end following the trade of Frank Clark to Kansas City. Ansah is currently expected to be fully cleared by mid-August after undergoing surgery to address a torn labrum earlier in the offseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...