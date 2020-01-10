Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Held out Thursday
Ansah (neck) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Ansah is trending down and will likely need to log some sort of practice activity Friday in order to have a chance to suit up Sunday against the Packers. If Ansah does not play, Rasheem Green is in line to play a larger role along the Seahawks' defensive line.
