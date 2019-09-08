Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Inactive for season opener

Ansah (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.

Ansah was rehabbing a torn labrum this offseason, and while he appeared to be making positive strides in recovery, the team isn't going to risk his health. The Seahawks pass rush will predictably take a hit, and Rasheem Green is expected to start at defensive end on the opposite side of Jadeveon Clowney.

