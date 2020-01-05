Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Injures neck in wild-card game
Ansah was forced out of Sunday's wild-card playoff game versus Philadelphia due to a neck injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Ansah missed two games in December due to a neck injury, so this may be related. Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is already playing through a core injury, so the Seahawks' depth on the edge is worrisome. Rasheem Green and Branden Jackson will fill into Ansah's role for the time being.
More News
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Back from neck injury•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Ruled out vs. Panthers•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Will be game-time decision•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Won't suit up against Rams•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Status questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Limited by neck injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.