Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Injures neck in wild-card game

Ansah was forced out of Sunday's wild-card playoff game versus Philadelphia due to a neck injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Ansah missed two games in December due to a neck injury, so this may be related. Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is already playing through a core injury, so the Seahawks' depth on the edge is worrisome. Rasheem Green and Branden Jackson will fill into Ansah's role for the time being.