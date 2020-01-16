Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Injury-riddled 2019 campaign

Ansah (neck) finished the 2019 season with 19 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles over 11 regular-season games.

Ansah missed the first two games while recovering from offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum, another game with an ankle injury and three contests, including the divisional-round loss to the Packers, due to a neck injury. The defensive end is still dealing with the neck injury, but it shouldn't be an issue by the time he becomes a free agent in March. Ansah made $9 million in 2019, and it's unlikely he's back with the Seahawks in 2020. He turns 31 years old in May.