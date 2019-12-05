Play

Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Limited by neck injury

Ansah was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a neck injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Neck injuries can be a worrying development, but the fact Ansah still practiced in some capacity indicates it isn't a serious concern. The 30-year-old may still need to practice fully at some point this week to avoid an injury designation.

