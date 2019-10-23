Play

Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Limited in Wednesday's practice

Ansah (ankle) was limited during Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coach Pete Carroll deemed Ansah day-to-day Monday, and Ansah's practice status supports that notion. He played in four straight games coming off a shoulder injury, but Ansah was inactive for this past Sunday's loss to the Ravens due to an ankle issue. The veteran defensive end will likely carry an injury tag into Week 8's matchup against the Falcons regardless, and Rasheem Green figures to be the main beneficiary while L.J. Collier would have an increased reserve role if Ansah can't go.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories