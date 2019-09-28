Play

Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Listed as questionable

Ansah (back) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals.

Ansah followed a non-participation day at practice with a full workload Friday, so he looks to be trending in the right direction. The Seahawks may have just been exercising caution with the 30-year-old in order to ensure he is fully rested. Still confirmation on his status will come closer to kickoff.

