Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Looks shaky for Week 1
Ansah is still recovering from shoulder surgery and may not be ready to play for the Seahawks at the beginning of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ansah hopes to receive full medical clearance by mid-August, but it now sounds like the timeline is far from a sure thing. This helps to explain why it took so long before he agreed to a one-year contract with Seattle. The team's willingness to give him $5.5 million guaranteed speaks to how effective he's been when healthy, piling up 48 sacks and 110 quarterback hits in 80 career games while averaging just 37.9 snaps per contest. In terms of per-snap efficiency as a pass rusher, Ansah is a perfectly suitable replacement for Frank Clark, who was traded from Seattle to Kansas City in August. Of course, Clark missed two games in his four years with the Seahawks, while Ansah missed 16 -- including nine last year -- in six seasons with the Lions.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...