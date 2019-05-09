Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Looks shaky for Week 1

Ansah is still recovering from shoulder surgery and may not be ready to play for the Seahawks at the beginning of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ansah hopes to receive full medical clearance by mid-August, but it now sounds like the timeline is far from a sure thing. This helps to explain why it took so long before he agreed to a one-year contract with Seattle. The team's willingness to give him $5.5 million guaranteed speaks to how effective he's been when healthy, piling up 48 sacks and 110 quarterback hits in 80 career games while averaging just 37.9 snaps per contest. In terms of per-snap efficiency as a pass rusher, Ansah is a perfectly suitable replacement for Frank Clark, who was traded from Seattle to Kansas City in August. Of course, Clark missed two games in his four years with the Seahawks, while Ansah missed 16 -- including nine last year -- in six seasons with the Lions.