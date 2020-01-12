Play

Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: No-go Sunday

Ansah (neck) won't play in Sunday's NFC Divisional matchup against Green Bay.

Ansah failed to suit up in the final two practices of the week, signalling that this news isn't quite surprising. Now that the veteran is officially out, he'll be a huge loss to the defense, and Rasheem Green is expected to replace Ansah in the lineup.

