Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Non-participant Thursday

Ansah (back) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Ansah's non-participation Thursday is somewhat concerning, considering he was only limited in Wednesday's session. Whether the 30-year-old practices Friday -- and, if so, to what capacity -- will paint a better picture with regard to his status for Sunday's matchup Arizona.

