Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Not at full strength

Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Ansah is "still battling" to return to full strength after his offseason shoulder surgery, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Carroll described Ansah's situation as a "developmental campaign to get him back to full go," noting that the 30-year-old performs best in the 270-pound range but currently weighs in at 258 pounds. Ansah has appeared in six games this season, playing a rotational role, during which he's notched 10 tackles (seven solo), one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. It remains unclear whether the veteran defensive end, who underwent offseason surgery to address a torn labrum, is expected to return to 100 percent health later this season.