Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Not in line to play Week 2
Ansah (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report.
Ansah's Seahawks debut looks like it will be pushed back again, though the expectation is that he'll be 100 percent for the Seahawks' Week 3 matchup with the Saints. With Ansah still on the mend from offseason surgery to address a torn labrum, Rasheem Green and Jadeveon Clowney are expected to serve as Seattle's primary edge rushers versus Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Full participant Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Still limited in practice•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Expected to play Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Inactive for season opener•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Is Joe Mixon in line for his usual workload? Can Mike Williams prove to his coaches he can...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...