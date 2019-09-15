Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Not in line to play Week 2

Ansah (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report.

Ansah's Seahawks debut looks like it will be pushed back again, though the expectation is that he'll be 100 percent for the Seahawks' Week 3 matchup with the Saints. With Ansah still on the mend from offseason surgery to address a torn labrum, Rasheem Green and Jadeveon Clowney are expected to serve as Seattle's primary edge rushers versus Pittsburgh.