Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Not ruled out for Week 1

Head coach Pete Carroll indicated Wednesday there's a chance Ansah (shoulder) could be ready for Week 1, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Ansah's shoulder woes from his days with the Lions have immediately taken center stage of his first month with the Seahawks, but the tune at least seems to be getting more hopeful since it was initially reported that the defensive end could miss as much as the first month of the regular season. Nothing is for certain at this juncture, though, and we'll still need to keep a close eye on Ansah's status as the rest of the offseason unfolds.