Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: On track for Week 1

Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that he expects Ansah (groin) to be ready for the regular season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Ansah is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, and appears to also be dealing with an undisclosed groin injury. The veteran defensive tackle appears to be recovering without significant setbacks, and is expected to suit up Week 1 versus the Bengals.

More News
Our Latest Stories