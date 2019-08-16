Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: On track for Week 1
Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that he expects Ansah (groin) to be ready for the regular season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Ansah is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, and appears to also be dealing with an undisclosed groin injury. The veteran defensive tackle appears to be recovering without significant setbacks, and is expected to suit up Week 1 versus the Bengals.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Carry Kerryon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Why I'm still drafting Andrew Luck
Heath Cummings isn't ready to throw in the towel on Andrew Luck.
-
Fade the preseason noise?
August is full of information, both good and bad, and preseason hype season can be difficult...
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
ADP review: Cardinals sinking?
Is it time to panic about the Cardinals' offense after another tough preseason performance?...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, and busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...