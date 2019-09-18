Play

Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: On track to play versus Saints

Ansah (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Ansah was a full participant in two practices leading up to this past Sunday's game, but he was still ruled out at game time. The Seahawks may have wanted Ansah to absorb enough contact to be ready for a game. With a full week of practice ahead, he's expected to be ready to play Sunday versus the Saints. It'll be a highly anticipated debut, as Ansah averaged a sack per game last year and will now line up opposite Jadeveon Clowney, forming a menacing pass-rushing tandem.

