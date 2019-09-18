Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: On track to play versus Saints
Ansah (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Ansah was a full participant in two practices leading up to this past Sunday's game, but he was still ruled out at game time. The Seahawks may have wanted Ansah to absorb enough contact to be ready for a game. With a full week of practice ahead, he's expected to be ready to play Sunday versus the Saints. It'll be a highly anticipated debut, as Ansah averaged a sack per game last year and will now line up opposite Jadeveon Clowney, forming a menacing pass-rushing tandem.
More News
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Expected to return Week 3•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Sitting out Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Not in line to play Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Full participant Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Still limited in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through the every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....