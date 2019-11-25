Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Posts 1.5 sacks

Ansah recorded four tackles (three solo), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles.

Ansah has struggled to get his pass rush rolling as he's battled injuries. However, with Jadeveon Clowney (hip) inactive, Ansah stepped up with his best performance of the season. Father Time is catching up to the 30-year-old, so his IDP relevancy seems to be a thing of the past.